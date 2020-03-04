The Potomac Valley Transit Authority will speak with members of the Potomac Valley Chapter of the Mountain State Council of the Blind about transportation needs during a 5:30 p.m. session Friday, March 13, in the basement of Romney’s First United Methodist Church.
The PVTA is seeking input on how to improve service to riders in the Romney area. For more information, contact Donna Brown at 304-940-0292. Light refreshments will be served.
* * *
Daylight saving time begins Sunday. Set your clocks ahead 1 hour.
In a related development, the State Senate passed a bill on a 32-2 vote last week that would officially make daylight saving time the official time in West Virginia year-round.
West Virginia could make the switch only if federal law allowed it, which it does not right now.
* * *
The clothing store at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren has closed.
* * *
A Date with Diabetes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit.
Learn the effects of diabetes on vision, dental and behavioral health. Experts will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be served.
The event is sponsored by the Hampshire Fitness and Wellness Center and the Hampshire County Diabetes Coalition.
Call 304-822-7255 to reserve a seat.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell nearly a nickel a gallon last week, dropping 4.9 cents to $2.35 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average price is 7.8 cents lower than a month ago and 3.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 6.2 cents, averaging $2.41 Sunday. That’s down 4.4 cents in a month and 1.8 cents in a year. o
