ROMNEY — The state Division of Highways has refused to install signage restricting truck traffic on the Springfield Grade, Hampshire County Commission President Bob Hott announced Tuesday.
He read a letter explaining the DOH decision at the beginning of the County Commission meeting, at which the commission also discussed the easing of coronavirus restrictions with health department administrator Stephanie Shoemaker.
The DOH letter was responding to a letter from the County Commission, noting accidents on the Springfield Grade in which tractor trailers had crushed other vehicles against guardrails or were reported to have run vehicles off the road.
The letter reported that DOH District 5 had done an in-depth study and found no need for signage. The Springfield Grade had been found to be “a fairly wide center-lane road” with some sharp curves that were not so sharp as to be dangerous.
Many such roads exist in West Virginia, the letter stated, noting there are few other roads available in the area, and trucks need to use the Springfield Grade to serve chicken houses and other businesses along the road.
In other business:
• Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker discussed prospects for returning the county to something resembling normal if the COVID-19 crisis wanes. She had no new cases to report and only one active case remaining in the county, after 5 people recovered and 1 died.
While the county is doing well, she reminded the commissioners that many cases are asymptomatic — “a huge issue” in the absence of testing. She knows there must be many such cases in Hampshire County, but given the shortage of tests, health department testing still requires that the person be symptomatic and in a priority group.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital plans to apply shortly to be allowed to begin normal operations again and resume elective surgeries, Shoemaker said, and the health department itself is talking about reopening next week.
Shoemaker is also talking to the superintendent of schools about ways to make graduation “as normal as it can possibly be.”
The county is awaiting further guidance as the state begins to reopen, and Shoemaker said the health department will assist with plans as different businesses reopen. She cautioned that things will change, masks may become normal and life is “not going back to the way it was.”
• The proclamation of this year’s annual Hampshire Day of Prayer, to take place Thursday, May 7, made reference to the coronavirus as one of a “host of problems tearing us apart.”
• As he presented the proclamation to the commissioners, Pastor James Mou said the Romney Christian Ministerial Association was not asking for use of the courthouse steps this year, but will instead gather to do something off-site. Hott assured him that should things change, the courthouse steps would surely be available.
• The commissioners agreed to move its May meetings back to the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month since the primary election has been moved to June. They will not meet on June 9, since it is now primary election day, but will meet June 23.
• New assistant prosecutor Alex Harcleroe was introduced to the commission. A West Virginia native from Bridgeport, and then Bluefield, he said he looks forward to serving Hampshire County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.