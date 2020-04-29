An employee of Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby tested positive for COVID-19, Mineral County health officials said Saturday.
The employee is a resident of Allegany County and health officials were working with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and the Allegany County Health Department to identify people who have had close contact with the person that tested positive, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.
* * *
High school reunions are falling by the wayside this spring.
• Paw Paw High School’s alumni have canceled their annual banquet on Memorial Day weekend. The group will still award a scholarship to one of this year’s graduates.
Donations for the scholarship can be mailed to PPHS Alumni, P.O. Box 414, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
• The Romney High School Class of 1952 has canceled its reunion dinner scheduled for June 6 due to coronavirus concerns. For details contact Tom Freeland or Fred Wagoner.
* * *
The State Supreme Court has extended its emergency judicial rules through May 15.
Generally, cases are delayed except for arraignments, mental health hearings and juvenile cases.
* * *
Sheetz is doing its part during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gas station-convenience store has donated 5 tons of food to hospitals in each state it serves, given $100,000 for protective gear and critical care items, and agreed to match up to $100,000 in donations to the Feeding America campaign.
In addition, first responders and healthcare workers can get free coffee at their local Sheetz store.
