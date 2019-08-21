The town of Romney is receiving a $33,700 federal grant to help purchase a new public works truck.
This money will be used to buy a 2019 Ford F250 4-by-4 service truck to be used daily by the Public Works Department. It will include a snow plow package, LED warning lights and tool boxes.
Congressman Alex Mooney announced the grant Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Grants Program.
* * *
The 911 center was alerted at 9:15 for a water rescue Saturday. "Hampshire County first responders showed up on the scene for a stranded boater and they were taken to safety," said Romney Fire Chief GT Parsons.
* * *
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will celebrate the installation of the Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan as its 9th bishop at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 13th and Eoff Streets in Wheeling.
Representatives from each Catholic parish, school and institution in West Virginia will join more than 200 priests, bishops and cardinals in celebrating the installation Mass.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted the Potomac Highlands tourism summit Aug. 14 at Misty Mountain Event Barn in Franklin.
* * *
The Star movie theater in Berkeley Springs held its grand reopening last Friday with a showing of “The Lion King.” The Star originally opened in 1977.
* * *
Gas prices fell 3.5 cents in West Virginia last week, gasbuddy.com reports.
The average price on Sunday was $2.56 a gallon, down 15.2 cents from a month earlier and 26.8 cents from a year earlier.
The national average of $2.60 was down 3.5 cents in a week, 17 cents in a month and 22.2 cents in a year.
