Take a break from shopping and decorating to enjoy the sounds of the season as Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) presents the Cumberland Choral Society at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.
The Cumberland Choral Society is a diverse ensemble of singers who represent a longstanding community tradition of fine choral music.
With 40 to 50 members, the society presents 2 seasons of music each year, one at Christmas and another in the spring. Multiple performances and cooperative efforts with other community groups are performed some seasons.
Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.
Advance tickets are available at Anderson's Corner, Romney; Reed’s Drug Store, Cannon’s Ace Hardware and The Candlewyck, Keyser; the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.
Online tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with generous in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.