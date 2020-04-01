Gov.’s order puts skids on driving trend
Down off Grassy Lick Road sits a little street whose name reflects the mood of the county and state as weeks of social distancing weigh on us:
Goa Way.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice issued his latest major executive order to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 that has ravaged so many states, but left West Virginia relatively unscathed.
He ordered anyone coming here from out-of-state to self-isolate for 14 days. And he ordered the State Police to monitor the state roads and highways to enforce that order.
“For those who are crossing our state lines conducting interstate commerce, or commuting for work or essential business, military duty or health and medical care reasons, we don’t want to impede you,” Justice said. “This is aimed at people from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy or China, and other places where COVID-19 has spread substantially.”
The Mountain State is operating under a shelter-at-home order that only allows for employees of essential businesses out on the road, or people making essential trips, to the grocery store, pharmacy, or doctor’s office.
Hampshire County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker echoed Justice’s warning Monday.
“Our advice for any out-of-staters coming in to visit and stay with us for awhile is they follow the same precautions,” she said. “If they become symptomatic, quarantine themselves in their homes.”
The issue is a challenge in Hampshire County, where a substantial portion of the housing market is made up of second homes.
At last week’s County Commission meeting, Planning Officer Mike Ketterman reported that the applications for building permits in the past few days have all come from Virginia residents upgrading their properties here.
Other signs that people from urban areas are winding their way here include an unusual report Hampshire County residents were bucking the shelter-at-home guidance because GPS tracking showed a 1-percent increase in automobile traffic last weekend.
That earned the county an “F” grade on unacast.com’s scorecard.
By Tuesday, the score had improved to a D, representing a 10-percent decrease in car activity here.
Then there are the reports showing up in Washington publications. WAMU’s DCist website published an article 10 days ago pointing out that AirBnB reservations for places in West Virginia are holding steady.
“We’re still booking every weekend,” said Danielle Paula, a D.C. resident who owns a property in Berkeley Springs. “ I think all through March is booked and even the first two weekends in April is still currently booked. No one’s canceled on us yet.”
The issue has caught the eye of the 100 Days in Appalachia project, which wrote last week: “Non-residents were fleeing to West Virginia to try to escape COVID-19— and they need to stay out.”
The project’s cause may have received an unexpected boost Monday. The governors of Maryland and Virginia both issued their own stay-at-home orders, more than a week after West Virginia’s went into effect.
