Elementary kids to get $313 each
Every elementary school student in Hampshire County will receive about $313 emergency money for groceries, the state announced Monday.
In all, more than 230,000 students across the state — every one in 43 counties and some in Hampshire and the other 11 — will benefit from the 1-time payments authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under federal coronavirus relief legislation.
“It’s going to pump about $72 million into West Virginia’s economy,” State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said.
Gov. Jim Justice called the relief “unbelievable” in its simplicity.
Families who already have EBT cards for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, or qualify for Medicaid or WV Works benefits, will automatically see the money added to their existing cards, a state Department of Education news release said.
People who no longer have a card can call the state Department of Health and Human Resources at 1-877-716-1212 to request a new one. The money should arrive in or before mid-June, the education department said.
Families who don’t have children who benefit from those programs will receive Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, or P-EBT cards, with the money loaded on them, the release said.
“These P-EBT cards will be issued to the most recent address and guardian name given for the student to the schools,” the release said.
The education department said those new cards should arrive in the mail by the end of June.
The card is in addition to meals being provided by the county schools.
The money is from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Students who qualify to receive free- and reduced-price meals will get the money whether they’re at public or private schools.
Hampshire County and most of the others in the state provide free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows counties or individual schools to serve all students free food and receive federal reimbursement for most of the cost.
Hampshire began serving all its elementary students free meals this year. Participation in school meals at the middle schools and high school have not made it cost-effective to extend the provision there.
Parents and guardians of students who don’t receive free- or reduced-price meals may apply for inclusion at www.schoolcafe.com.
