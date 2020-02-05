DELRAY — When Sloan and Patricia Culver bought a piece of property here in 2000, the decrepit house on the property was basically thrown in for free.
“The house was in such bad condition that it was only ready for a bulldozer,” Patricia recalled.
But the Culvers — they own Culver Design Build — decided to save the old place and repair, rebuild, renovate it.
They achieved a crowning moment last month. Or at least contractor Tighe Masonry out of Pin Oak did.
Raymond Tighe and his crew wrapped up work on the original fireplace, which revealed more than a century of history in the process.
“The date found carved into one of the stones was 1899,” Tighe posted on his company’s Facebook page.
But, Patricia Culver says, the story goes back farther. She believes the chimney was built with the original log cabin there in the 1800s — a house that burned down.
The house that she and Sloan are rebuilding was constructed on the site of the original between 1899 and 1903.
“The foundation is 2-foot-thick stone walls,” Patricia said. “We’re trying to find the history on the older house.”
One piece of history in hand is a 1906 photograph of the Philip Howdyshell family in front of the rebuilt house.
Over the rest of the 20th Century the house had enough issues that the previous owners became concerned about the fireplace falling apart. They had the original covered with new stones and firebricks.
But those bricks began separating from the old structure, leading to discovery of the grand old stone fireplace.
Tighe told the Culvers the chimney could date from the Civil War.
“It’s always a great experience restoring such old and historical work,” Tighe said. “It’s interesting to work in a trade that’s as old as time.”
