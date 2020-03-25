We are all in this together.
With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, never have we been brought closer together than we are right now — even though we have to remain several feet apart.
Here at the Hampshire Review, we are committed to bringing you the news and information pertaining to this new virus and also keeping you informed of what is happening in our communities.
We encourage you to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to maintain social distancing, staying home, limiting travel and, of course, washing your hands and not touching your face as much as possible.
By working together and following the CDC's recommendations, together we can do the right things that will help put an end to this epidemic and allow us to resume our regular lives.
We know you are concerned about this virus. We are, too. We know you are worried about having a well-stocked refrigerator and cupboards. We know no one wants this potentially deadly virus to spread.
We encourage everyone to remain calm, to not panic and not panic buy at the grocery stores. Local stores will receive more inventory. Just please be patient.
We thank our medical professionals for being at the front lines helping patients, along with other first responders who are out there every day performing the same tasks.
We thank our restaurants for remaining open, and we thank our schools for ensuring families have an opportunity to receive meals while their children study from home.
Last, but not least, we thank our readers and advertisers for supporting us and allowing us to continue bringing you the news that matters.
We may have our offices closed to foot traffic for the time being, but you can still reach us by phone, email or Facebook message. We’re doing our best to keep our employees safe and help you reach us.
