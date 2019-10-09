White Cane Safety Day is next Tuesday (Oct. 15) and the West Virginia School for the Blind has a series of activities planned, including a presentation from the Guide Dog Foundation.
Students will parade from the school to Town Hall, the Courthouse and back to campus starting at 9:55 a.m.
* * *
Columbus Day is observed next Monday (Oct. 14).
School is out in Hampshire County, but staff has an in-service day.
All government offices and banks are closed and no mail will be delivered.
* * *
The Potomac Valley Transit Authority will begin offering Ready Ride services in Keyser on Monday, replacing its regular bus schedule with customized service. PVTA has offered Ready Ride in Romney for 8 years.
* * *
Gas prices fell 2.1 cents in West Virginia last week, gasbuddy.com reports.
Sunday’s average price of $2.55 a gallon was 2.1 cents higher than a month earlier, but still 37.4 cents off a year earlier.
The national average price of $2.65 was up 0.3 cents in a week and 9.6 cents in a month, but down 25.3 cents in a year.
