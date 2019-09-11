MOOREFIELD — A hit-and-run by a reportedly drunk driver killed a bicycle rider from Harpers Ferry last week.
Genevieve R. Eaton, 66, was riding south on U.S. 220 around 9:30 a.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 2, crossing over the South Branch on the Hester Bridge south of downtown Moorefield.
Adam Phillip Colasessano, 40, struck Eton and then drove off before crashing into a house at 319 S. Main St., Moorefield police said.
Colasessano also drove from that scene, but an all-points bulletin alerted West Virginia State Police, who saw his vehicle several miles farther south on U.S. 220 near the Gap Bridge that crosses the South Branch near the Hardy-Grant county line.
He was stopped and arrested without incident.
Authorities said Eaton died on the spot of a heart attack and injuries from the collision.
Known by family and friends as Jenny, she was in Moorefield for the 100th Wolfe family reunion, held annually there on Labor Day weekend.
Eaton was well known in Jefferson County for her work with WV Birth to 3, a group that aids families of children with special needs. She was a 4-H leader, library volunteer, substitute teacher, and frequent fundraiser for nonprofit organizations.
Colasessano was charged with driving under the influence causing death and hit-and-run causing death. Additional charges are pending, police said.
He was locked up at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $100,012 bond.
The incident remains under investigation by Moorefield Police with assistance from the West Virginia State Police and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
