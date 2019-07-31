Summit’s 2nd quarter improves
MOOREFIELD — Summit Financial Group saw 2nd-quarter income rise from the 1st quarter as well as from last year’s 2nd quarter.
The firm reported net income of $8.56 million, or 68 cents per diluted share. First-quarter earnings were $7.09 million and 2nd- quarter 2018 earnings were $6.28 million.
For the 6 months ended June 30, Summit recorded net income of $15.7 million. an increase of 14.1 percent over 2018.
Both quarterly and 6-month earnings were helped by increased net interest income resulting primarily from loan growth as well as a higher net interest margin, significant realized securities gains, and the previously announced gain on sale of its insurance agency, Summit Insurance Services LLC.
Summit Financial Group Inc. provides community banking services through 32 branches in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and nearby regions of Virginia. o
