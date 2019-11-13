Celebrations honor veterans in Hampshire
“Thank you is not enough,” said keynote speaker Aaron Scheinberg, as he told a full house assembled at the Bottling Works for a Veterans Day celebration what returning veterans need from those who wish to honor them.
He described what it had been like for servicemen in their early 20s to be deployed to Iraq to work at rebuilding the country while being shot at by the insurgents around them. As they worked to restore the nation’s infrastructure, they learned leadership, and they learned to serve a cause greater than themselves.
“Then we all come home — and all of a sudden we’re back at square one, looking for work,” he said, adding that all they get is a thank you, with no recognition of their abilities, and what they have learned.
What veterans need to hear is that they are still needed.
Before going to work for Sen. Joe Manchin, Scheinberg spent 5 years with the nonprofit veterans organization The Mission Continues, which puts veterans to work in under-resourced communities, helping rebuild schools, working with the national park service and putting what they learned in the military to work improving community life here in our own country.
The best way to address problems faced by returning veterans is to tell them we still need them, and give them an opportunity to continue to serve, he said.
Scheinberg pointed out that 90 percent of adults in this country have a family member who has served in the military, but for his young daughter’s generation, it will be closer to 20 percent, and the number will continue to go down. He questioned whether we have enough post-9/11 servicemen to inspire the next generation with ideals of service to a cause greater than themselves.
A native West Virginian, Iraq War veteran and Bronze Star recipient, Scheinberg is a West Point graduate who entered the military academy before 9/11 and was a student there when the Twin Towers came down. Seeing a soldier who had lost his legs at the graduation ceremony brought it home to him and his classmates that “this is real,” he told the audience.
The next year he was serving as a 4th Infantry Division platoon leader in Iraq, carrying in his pocket every day the glasses case that had saved his grandfather’s life during World War II by stopping a piece of shrapnel.
After he left the military, he completed an MPA from the Harvard School of Government and an MBA from Columbia University, but found a career in business was not what he wanted to do. He went to work for The Mission Continues, serving as executive director for the Northeast for 3 years, and ran for Congress last year, losing to Talley Sergent in the Democratic primary.
He now works as Manchin’s legislative assistant for veterans and the military.
Less than 1 percent of American citizens now serve in the military — but we have 2,000 veterans currently living in Hampshire County, according to Veterans Day program master of ceremonies Logan Mantz, a Capon Bridge veteran who served 3 tours of duty before leaving to enroll in law school at WVU,
He echoed Scheinberg’s theme in the commendations he read for the 3 local veterans honored at the ceremony - former Marine Gary Brady, Air Force veteran Georgina Smith and Navy veteran Aaron Cox.
Each was honored both for their accomplishments in military service and for the contributions they made here at home afterwards — Brady applying his construction skills to local institutions including the Davis House and the Bottling Works, Smith primarily for improvements made at Capon Bridge’s American Legion Post 137 and Cox for what he has done for Hampshire County as GIS and Technical Coordinator.
Each veteran honored received a commendation from Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle, who had organized the Veterans Day celebration.
