Cabell creates 2nd Amendment sanctuary
On Jan. 23, the Cabell County Commission decided to follow the lead of Putnam County, the town of Fort Gay and 400 other counties, cities and towns throughout the United State in declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The sanctuary movement is designed to reassure residents the local government will not enforce gun control legislation that it deems to be in violation of the Second Amendment.
… “I plan to stand up for the law-abiding people that want to protect their families, and I just want to take a stand in support of them,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya. “I’m not sure how enforceable it is, but I just think it’s important to take a stand and side with the people.”
… The resolution is largely symbolic. It doesn’t have the force of law. And this isn’t Virginia. No one is threatening to take West Virginians’ guns away from them. No political party would win a majority of offices in statewide elections here if it proposed strict new regulations on the ownership of firearms.
… Even a casual observer knows that, culturally, West Virginia is a sanctuary state for guns. There are a few pockets where the majority of residents are against guns of any sort, but the great majority of West Virginians are firm believers in the Second Amendment, whether their county officials pass resolutions or not.
Herald-Dispatch, Huntington
Paid family leave for state employees
The United States is the only industrialized country that does not guarantee its citizens paid family leave. A proposed bill in the West Virginia statehouse could change that in part — at least for state employees here in the Mountain State.
While legislation has stalled at the federal level, efforts are underway here at home to provide state employees 12 weeks of paid family leave following the birth or adoption of a child or when a family member is suffering a serious illness.
On Jan. 14, Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, introduced the measure that calls for that paid time off for state employees by amending state law.
Good for them. This course correction is long overdue.
… In the meantime, Del. Capito ought to give his mom, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a call and urge her and our state’s senior senator, Joe Manchin, to get behind the Family Act and drop the watered down version that they currently support.
It’d be good for the whole family.
Register-Herald, Beckley
Environmental update could affect oil, gas industry
“No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” — President Ronald Reagan
We are reminded of the above quote by the recent effort of President Donald Trump’s administration to revise the National Environmental Policy Act, which has been around for 50 years and was last revised about 40 years ago.
… After 50 years, the Trump Administration is correct to call for changes to the NEPA.
The goal should be to strike the proper balance of protecting the environment while spurring economic development through natural gas and other resource exploration.
Exponent Telegram, Clarksburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.