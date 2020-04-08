ROMNEY — The school board meeting last Thursday lurched forward as technical difficulties with the Facebook live stream, the Zoom program and audio issues presented digital hurdles every step of the way.
Because of the Romney-wide rule that no more than 9 people are allowed to congregate, many of the participants in DiAnna Liller’s disciplinary hearing, which followed immediately after the actual school board meeting, joined using Zoom, a video conference application that has become highly popular amid the population that is working from home.
The meeting started right out of the gate with a shrill whistle plaguing the Hampshire County School District—West Virginia Facebook page.
The discussion on the Facebook page during the live stream had folks who were tuned in wondering if the whistle was the cause of audio feedback or the air conditioning in the boardroom.
Once Liller’s lawyer, Susan Thompson, joined the meeting through Zoom, the technical difficulties really kicked off. HHS Assistant Principal Adam Feazell was acting as tech support during the meeting, buzzing around in an attempt to quiet the whistle on the live stream as well as facilitate those who were entering the Zoom call.
Some of the comments on Facebook illustrated how the public was viewing the meeting, with HHS Health Occupations teacher Kristie Long commenting the statement, “The technical difficulties are annoying.”
Charlie Mullins, watching from Morgantown, offered his views on the technical fiasco.
“This proceeding should be done in person. There’s too many technical issues going on,” Mullins said. “This hasn’t been a problem in the past. There should especially be better audio recording being done since legal matters are being discussed.”
The phrases “I can’t hear you,” “could you repeat that,” and “I’m sorry, there’s an echo” peppered the 6-hour meeting, while defense witnesses attempted to give their testimonies over Zoom. Thompson attempted to cross-examine Superintendent Jeff Pancione, but the audio issues made it difficult for her to hear him (and vice-versa) in some places.
The hearing stumbled along until midnight, when a state rule required it to wrap up. Because of COVID-19-related concerns and the rules against large groups of people, the board’s decision to support Pancione’s recommendation to suspend and terminate Liller as HHS principal will not happen until at least May.
“Our situation is that Ms. Thompson and Ms. Croyle are both from counties that are now under the further restrictions by Governor Justice,” explained board president Debbie Champ. “We feel very strongly that we need to have Ms. Thompson and Ms. Liller in the room with us. We don’t think the Zoom process worked well for them.”
