WINCHESTER — Valley Health is among Health Care’s most wired organizations for the 4th consecutive year, affirming the regional health system’s use of information technology to improve access to patient care, care delivery, patient outcomes and safety.
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives announced the 2019 winners at its Fall CIO Forum. CHIME’s Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how well health care providers apply and integrate new technology to improve the well-being of their patients and communities.
“Across Valley Health, we work hard to use Information Technology capabilities to ensure excellent patient care, clinical accuracy, provider communication, and information security, every time and in every place,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill. “I applaud our IT teams and our clinical and administrative professionals who demonstrate a commitment to harnessing information technology and data to improve patient care, safety, integration and efficiency, in our hospitals, outpatient settings, physician practices, patient homes, ambulances and other touch points.”
The CHIME Most Wired survey evaluated organizations in 8 areas: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants received an overall score, scores for each of the eight areas, and a customized benchmarking report to help continue raising the standard of care.
Kelly Boyd, Valley Health’s director of information technology and chief nursing informatics officer, is most proud of the organization’s progress advancing interoperability and patient engagement. Interoperability -- the ability of health information systems to work together within and across organizational boundaries to exchange information and deliver care – is vital to maintaining a holistic view of each patient regardless of variances in technologies used across practices, hospitals, pharmacies, and other affiliated users.
“For interoperability, we advanced ‘share everywhere’ last year, allowing patients to share their health information with anyone in the world who has internet access,” Boyd explains. “This includes offering affiliate providers web access to charts, orders and more; electronically sharing patient records with other care providers who use Epic; and advancing ‘Happy Together,’ which provides a single picture of care regardless of where the patient received services. These 3 unique modules will benefit our patients across the continuum of care,” says Boyd.
Patient engagement advances include enhancements to Valley Health’s electronic health record that empower patients to access Mychart any time of day to schedule and reschedule appointments, complete eCheck in, view reminders, test prep and test result information.
Patients may add themselves to the wait list and use fast pass to get an earlier appointment if a cancellation occurs, and complete self- check in for appointments via Welcome kiosk.
“Valley Health continues to demonstrate its strength in both the foundational and the transformational areas,” said James Burton, Valley Health Chief Information Officer. “I’m very proud of our team’s ability to stay on top of the day-to-day clinical and administrative operations at Valley Health hospitals, clinics and other sites; maintain security across all platforms; and also help launch innovative programs to better serve our patients and providers.”
Optimization of information technology at Valley Health continues to add value and save time for patients and care providers, inside and outside the walls of its facilities, contributing to the overall health of the communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.