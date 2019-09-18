SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire High stadium renovation campaign officially cleared the 750-unit mark last week that accounts for over $675,000 raised towards the replacement of the football field and track.
Hampshire High athletic director Trey Stewart discussed how it felt to raise so much funding in such a short amount of time. “I feel like this is reassurance from the community that what we are doing is not only feasible but that we are on track to make it happen in a short amount of time,” said Stewart.
The response from the community has been nothing short of astonishing since the launch of the campaign back in July.
“I can’t speak enough to show my appreciation for that. It means the world to the kids and they are excited and interested to get this field project underway. It brings me goosebumps to hear that these kids are looking towards the future of Hampshire athletics.”
Although the total goal consists of acquiring 1,000 units, the immediate objective to secure 750 units has been completed.
“We are going to continue to collect pledges, not only hit 1000, but blow past it,” Stewart stated.
The next step in the process is to present the overall plan back to the Board of Education which will happen on September 30. “I would encourage everyone to come out to the board meeting and help us push this project.”
Before construction begins there are certain details that need to be ironed out before taking the next step.
“Right now at this point in time we would like to collect some bids again to get this finalized, and when the construction time comes, the bid process is finalized and completed,” Stewart explained.
The stadium renovation plan would like to secure 4 bids before selection. The bid selection will be a collaboration between the Board, the Bank of Romney, and members of the ACH project committee.
Using zero taxpayer dollars Hampshire High has become a pioneer for other schools to follow the footprint of this project.
When asked about raising the other 250 units Stewart stated, “There are still a ton of people that are behind the project that just haven’t officially signed up yet and I encourage them to join the Hampshire Trojan Challenge. Working with the Bank of Romney to promote the project has been instrumental in the success so far and Richard Smith for his generous contributions to our ACH fund billboard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.