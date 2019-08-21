PETERSBURG — Sources have been identified for $2 million of the $5 million solution to Purgitsville’s water woes.
A $1 million federal jobs development grant and a $1 million small cities block development grant moves the effort closer to a solution — but still leaves $3 million “from sources I cannot identify,” said Terry Lively, executive director of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council that oversees public service projects like this across the Potomac Highlands.
Last Tuesday’s meeting was at his agency’s offices in Petersburg. The session brought together Lively, advocate Don Judy, the pastor of White Pine Church of the Brethren, Hampshire County Commission President Bob Hott, staff from both the Central Hampshire and Hardy County public service districts, and representatives of Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and of Congressman Alex Mooney.
“This thing keeps going forward,” said Judy, who brought the issue of the quality of water in the Purgitsville area to the County Commission’s attention last fall.
Judy has declared the area has a high cancer rate and has had testing done to identify what chemicals might be in the water. One memorable exhibition of the water’s contents had it aflame from high levels of butane.
Hardy County’s public service district has agreed to provide water to the area by selling it to Central Hampshire Public Service District, which would still have to lay pipes and build water towers.
Judy said Tuesday that he had 123 property owners who have paid a $100 fee and signed a contract with CHPSD to become customers when service is available.
“There is a need for water in the Purgitsville area,” Lively acknowledged Monday. He said his office has had calls from the area on the Hampshire-Hardy line for 20 years or more.
Any project would have to be debt-neutral for CHPSD, Lively said. The utility already charges some of the highest rates in the area.
“It needs to be able to pay for itself and the only way it can pay for itself is for the project to be 100-percent grant funded,” Lively said.
Judy lamented that progress is slow, but found optimism that progress is being made.
“You’ve got to fight for this stuff,” he said.
