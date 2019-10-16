Drug court graduation sees stories of strength, support
MOOREFIELD — The atmosphere at the Drug Court Graduation in Moorefield Friday afternoon was one of support, celebration and hope.
Friday afternoon saw 8 individuals graduate from adult drug court at the Believer’s Victory Center in a ceremony attended by friends, family and Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead and John Hutchison. Speakers took time to congratulate graduates and their support alike.
“I congratulate the people who are graduating, but what’s more, the people standing behind you,” drug court judge Charlie Carl said. “You guys are heroes, but they’re heroes, too.”
The event was a celebration honoring the drug court participants’ completion of the 3-phase program designed to help them move forward past their struggles with addiction. The first phase of the program is classified as detoxification and initial treatment, and participants must attend substance abuse treatment several times per week. After being drug free for 60 consecutive days, participants can move to Phase II.
Phase II includes counseling and outpatient treatment, and the participant must be drug-free for at least 90 consecutive days before moving on to Phase III, which covers social reintegration and the reestablishment of employment and housing. After being drug-free for at least 120 consecutive days, participants are eligible to complete the Drug Court Program.
Drug court probation officer Sarah Royal opened the ceremony with some statistics that she called “outstanding” and “astonishing.” Some of the numbers that she referenced were 43 children with their parents currently involved in their lives due to the South Branch Valley Drug Court, 30 active participants and 210 total participants since the inception of the program.
“These are 8 unique individuals who started this program with unique stories,” said Royal. “I’ve grown to know each of them on a personal level. They’ll leave a mark, that’s for sure.”
Projected on the wall behind the podium during the event was a drug court logo that included the words, “Only the chosen get in, only the strongest survive.” Strength seemed to be a common theme in the participants’ stories, including the story of drug court graduate Megan Rohrbaugh from Hardy County.
“I just wanted to find that strength within myself,” Rohrbaugh said. “I found myself growing as a person more every day, and I can honestly say for the first time in a long time that I am proud of myself.” She continued to say that she was overwhelmed on her first day of the program, but she is grateful for the experience.
“To say that I am thankful for drug court is an understatement,” said Rohrbaugh. “I am now the mother, daughter, niece and woman I’ve always wanted to be.”
Hunter Adkins, another graduate who shared some words about his journey, described his recovery process.
“Addiction doesn’t discriminate against anyone,” Adkins acknowledged. “I came into this program really angry, but you’re not in recovery if you’re not continuing to work on yourself.” Adkins is now a certified recovery coach, and he and Brittany Smith, another 2019 drug court graduate, just welcomed a baby into their family, the 21st clean baby born whose mother was in drug court.
Graduate Terry Marple said that this program has helped him to turn his life around.
“I’m happy that I have my family and my kids back in my life,” Marple said. “Before, I didn’t really have their trust or anything. I’m glad to have them back.”
Marple said that he looks forward to continuing to grow now that he has completed the program.
“I’m happy to be able to live life to the fullest now,” said Marple. “I’m making steps, and I’m not perfect by no means, but I have a lot going for me now compared to what I did 2 years ago.”
When Marple entered the program, he said that he didn’t realize that anyone cared about what he was doing, but his outlook on life has changed since then.
“I’ve learned that people do care about you,” Marple said. “I realize that you can be here today and gone tomorrow. I realize how precious life is.” o
