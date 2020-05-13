ROMNEY — A $2.5 million water project will include 13,000 feet of new lines and 700 meters that don’t require a monthly visit from a reader.
Dan Farrell of Thrasher Engineering laid out the project’s progress by phone to Monday night’s Town Council meeting that was attended by most members via Zoom.
The project, authorized in January, has been drafted and sent to the state for approval before it goes on to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for funding.
Of the $2.5 million, $1.1 million would be a grant and the other $1.4 million a loan. If it moves through the system quickly enough, the 40-year loan will carry a 1.875-percent interest rate.
“It’s the lowest I’ve ever seen,” Farrell said.
The work will include some upgrades at the water treatment plant and 29 new valves along the system.
In other business:
• An ordinance giving the town the ability to demolish decrepit buildings – at the owner’s expense – received its final reading and a 6-0 approval.
• A revised flood plain ordinance became law on a 6-0 vote.
• Stacy Lambert, Ashley Clem and Bernard Shank were appointed to the Romney Parks and Recreation Board.
• Parks and Rec Board President Kerry Shreve told the Council that Jamie Carter has resigned as pool operator.
• Councilman Duncan Hott wanted to know the legality of using general funds for the water and sewer operations, but hiring a lawyer to get an answer to the question died for lack of a motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.