PETERSBURG — A midweek fire as practice was beginning wiped out the Petersburg Vikings’ football equipment — but the squad still took the field Friday night thanks to an outpouring of generosity from schools as far away as Ohio.
The Petersburg High School field house was wrapped in smoke when fire trucks arrived shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The football team was on the field preparing for the season finale, a home game with East Hardy.
The game was played, but at Moorefield, whose coach, Matt Altobello, quickly volunteered its field. Petersburg lost 26-6 to wrap up a 4-6 season that included losses to 5 playoff teams.
Other programs stepped forward. Keyser Coach Sean Biser sent shoulder pads, helmets and other equipment.
“Coach (Aaron) Rule reached out,” Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart said, “but Petersburg said they were good.”
“Schools from around the state and even Maryland and Ohio have started reaching out offering anything they can,” Travis Liller, Petersburg’s athletic director, told the Times-News in Cumberland.
Nobody was injured in the blaze although 2 students were in the training room when the fire broke out.
Petersburg Fire Chief Bobby Funk called the fire accidental. He said it started in the field house furnace room after a can of paint was dropped nearby.
Funk estimated damages to the block building at $150,000 and to contents another $60,000.
Fire units from Petersburg, Moorefield and Maysville responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.