ROMNEY — The Allegany County Teachers’ Federal Credit Union is open for business and ready to serve the Hampshire County community.
Located at 555 W. Main Street in Romney is the ACTFCU, a credit union originally created for teachers in Allegany County Md. It has recently opened its membership and expanded into several different counties, including Hampshire County.
“I felt that Hampshire County was a relatively untouched area when it came to credit unions,” said CEO Christie Clark, who hails from Mineral.
Some of the services offered by the ACTFCU are teacher skip-pay, meaning that teachers who have taken out loans don’t have to pay during their summer off months, student loans and student loan consolidation, free checking accounts and rewards programs with cash back.
“Pretty much anything you can imagine under the sun,” Clark adds.
Clark says that the credit union is committed to being as community-oriented as they can.
“Everything we can do to help the community and get involved, we will,” Clark said. “The team is fully committed to the members and go above and beyond.”
The credit union was open for business officially on Oct. 14, but there will be a Romney Branch grand opening celebration today at 5 p.m., complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. o
