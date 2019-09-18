The Associated Press
1MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Land Trust has purchased a site in Tucker County that includes the Moon Rocks hiking and mountain biking area.
The trust purchased the 860-acre site for $800,000 through a fundraising campaign, according to news sources. Officials are calling it the Yellow Creek Preserve after a tributary of the Blackwater River that flows through the land.
Trust Director Brent Bailey says the intent is to restore and preserve unique natural features at the site and promote recreational opportunities that draw people to the Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley area.
2CHARLESTON —The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is recruiting correctional officers and staff with a series of job fairs starting next week.
Seven events are scheduled. Applicants must have a high school diploma and a driver’s license and must pass a physical agility test and a drug screening.
Starting salary for correctional officers is $28,664. It will increase to $30,664 on July 1. After a year, officers receive a promotion and pay raise to $32,810.
The job fairs run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held Oct. 1 in Parkersburg and St. Marys, Oct. 3 in Charleston, Oct. 15 in Elkins, Oct. 29 in Clarksburg and Nov. 7 in Summersville.
Third family comes forward in probe of VA hospital deaths
3CHARLESTON — A third family has come forward in an investigation of multiple suspicious patient deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.
Attorney Tony O’Dell says he’s representing the family of Navy veteran John Hallman after the 87-year-old died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.
Federal prosecutors are probing the deaths of up to 11 patients at the facility. Attorneys representing the families of men who died say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides, with both veterans dying from wrongful insulin injections.
O’Dell says Hallman died suddenly after his blood sugar spiked, indicting another wrongful insulin injection.
Separately, the VA inspector general this week confirmed an investigation of multiple sexual assaults at another VA facility in West Virginia.
