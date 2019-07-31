Two statistics that apparently will benefit Hampshire High’s basketball teams paint a bleak picture of the county.
The Secondary Schools Activities Commission showed the county tied for last in economic factors it will use to align the state’s 128 schools into 4 classes beginning in 2020.
Average household income and percentage of people in poverty are the statistics the SSAC considered in creating the economic score that put the county last.
The results don’t surprise Eileen Johnson, the executive director of the county’s Development Authority.
“All 5 of our census tracts are considered low-income qualified,” she noted.
Still, she said, those 2 statistics alone don’t tell the complete story of the county’s economy.
Johnson noted that the Appalachian Regional Commission does not list Hampshire as one of its economically distressed counties. One reason, she suggested, is the county’s proximity to Winchester and the D.C. metro area.
Banker Dave Mayfield said he was a little surprised at the low score.
“I can’t believe that when you go down to Logan and Boone counties that we’re worse than that,” he said, acknowledging that he hadn’t seen the data.
The SSAC’s numbers fall in line with data from the county’s new 10-year plan.
Hampshire County’s median household income was $2,000 above average for West Virginia 20 years ago, but it fell to just below the median 10 years ago and is now one of the lowest in the state. Hampshire County is ranked 53rd of the state’s 55 counties in median household income, with only Webster and McDowell counties ranked lower.
The county’s median age has risen, indicating it has a high proportion of retirees. It also ranks high in the state for people receiving disability income.
The low economic numbers helped HHS to a score that moves it out of the largest class of schools in the formula the SSAC will use to determine the alignment for the 2020-21 state basketball playoffs.
Instead of basing 3 classes solely on enrollment, the new formula will weight the number of students (70 percent) with geographical and economic factors to create 4 class sizes.
The general net effect will be to separate large rural schools, like Hampshire and Elkins, from large urban schools like those around Charleston, Morgantown, Huntington and Martinsburg.
It will also push small Catholic schools from Class 1A, which they have dominated, up to Class 2A, to compete against schools like Keyser.
Under the new formula, Hampshire High has the largest enrollment in the new Class 3A, even larger than some schools that will be in Class 4A.
But the economy quotient gives Hampshire a score in the system that ranks it behind those schools and puts it in a region that would likely include Berkeley Springs and schools in the Fairmont and Clarksburg area.
The scores, including the county’s low economic ranking, are taken from a study of the 128 schools that was prepared to show the State Board of Education how the new classifications would work. The State Board approved the change earlier this month.
However, the final determination of schools won’t be determined until the end of this year, after the counties submit their official 2019-20 enrollment based on attendance in early October. o
