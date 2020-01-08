I’ve enjoyed watching the news these last few days — so many people in panic mode over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.
The media even had a woman on who was almost hysterical over it. She said she was a teacher and one of her students that was graduating this year was going into the military and she didn’t want her to go off to war. She said she was going to do everything in her power to prevent this person form going to war.
First off, if you don’t want to take a chance that you might go to war then you shouldn’t under any circumstance go into the military. Second, short of talking this person out of going into the military, there will be nothing this hysterical woman can do to prevent it.
Hysteria is defined as: “exaggerated or uncontrollable emotion or excitement, especially among a group of people. Synonyms; frenzy, wildness, irrationality and panic.” Wow, does that sound like some of these people being interviewed.
Don’t get me wrong I have a grandson and 2 surrogate boys in the Marine Corps and I would prefer they don’t go off to war. But at this point all we did was blow up a bad guy, a very bad guy. We’re at least an hour away from war — LOL — so give me a break. Panic never accomplishes anything.
General Soleimani was no friend to the U.S. or its allies and was described by an ex-CIA operative as “the single most powerful operative in the Middle East today” and “the principal military strategist and tactician in Iran’s effort to combat Western influence”.
In an interview aired in October Soleimani said he was in Lebanon during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War to oversee the conflict.
In short, he was a terrorist supported by the Iranian regime that we helped fund when we gave Iran a $400 million refund for weapons they paid for in 1979 and $1.3 billion dollars in interest. Some say it was for the release of the Americans being held hostage.
All I care about is that we gave a terrorist regime $1.7 billion at a time in history when we knew they hated not just Americans but any and all western nations and our allies.
The following is information most Americans don’t know nor will it be given them by most media outlets. It paints a different picture of General Soleimani and his reign of terror as leader of the Quds Forces.
“The Quds Forces is a unit in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations. Responsible for extraterritorial operations, the Quds Force supports non-state actors in many countries, including Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Yemeni Houthis, and Shia militias in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Analysts estimate the Quds has 10,000-20,000 members the Quds Forces reports directly to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.”
My 2 cents is that any time we can take out a bad guy on his own turf without the loss of American or Allied lives and it is believed after proper vetting he or they are terrorist, then so be it. If you don’t want to be a target then don’t be a terrorist.
