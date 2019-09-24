6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24
Landline service to Hampshire County's 911 center has been restored.
Posted earlier Tuesday evening:
Landline service to 911 out for 3rd time in 11 days
Once again, service to 911 is disrupted for 3,200 landlines in Hampshire County.
the occurrence this afternoon (Tuesday, Sept. 24) comes on the heels of an outage last Thursday and the Friday before that.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions again attributed the outage to an issue by carrier Frontier in the Augusta area. He had no estimated for service being restored.
If you try to call 911 and can't get through from a home phone, the number can still be reached by cell phone.
The Review will update when service is restored.
