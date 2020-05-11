Jim Justice announced today:
- 3 more deaths over the weekend from COVID-19
- Week 3 is underway which means wellness centers (gyms, fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals) may open. Also Drive-in movie theaters.
- Week 4 openings will commence on May 21, which is a Thursday. Week 4 includes indoor dining at 50% capacity, large speciality retail stores, state campgrounds will open to in-state people only, park cabins and lodges will reopen on May 26 only to in-state residents. Outdoor rec rentals also open.
- Outdoor motor sports with no spectators will open next week and Hatfield-McCory trails will reopen next week as well.
- Low contact outdoor youth sports moved to June 8 target start. Primarily baseball and softball
