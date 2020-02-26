Don’t be nosy
Editor:
To whom it may concern:
When I’m talking to someone and they offer to help me please keep your mouth out of it. I don’t nose in your grimy business so don’t nose in mine.
Some people say I’m noisy, which is a boldfaced lie, but any other time you know who to come to when you want something for nothing. I don’t bother anyone around here, and quit saying I don’t need this or that. I always heard enough of that when I lived out at Shanks.
When you didn’t want nothing from me I was a no-good s.o.b. Keep your mouth off of me and I won’t bother you. What little I own I worked hard for it and never asked one for anything. I give stuff away and never ask for nothing in return and never receive a thank you.
I may not have much, but least I got it honest. Maybe I don’t need that tractor but it’s mine and it’s paid for. Sorry I’m not giving it to you. And the next time that I’m going down the road on the tractor drunk you will be spitting out some teeth.
You or no one else pays for my gas, only me. So mind your own business. It’s a free country no matter how many times I cruise up and down the road. I guess some of you want a cussing like my foster father gave me one day. Keep it up because it is coming.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
Interest in commons
Editor:
The commons embrace those realms that we all own and jointly administer through our government.
They include our air and water, our roads and skyways, the frequency spectrum we use for communication, radio and television, our public school system, our military, police, and fire edpartments; the agencies we use to ensure the safety and quality of our food and medications; the systems and laws that keep people playing the game of business w/in the legal boundaries; our jails and prisons; our oceans and public lands; and our social safety net---among other things.
In this era of rapid climate change. our atmosphere and oceans, which absorb 95% of the extra heat in our atmosphere, via merciless melting of Antarctica, are the most critical of oour commons. because they have the potential through destabilization of weather and sea level rise to destroy civttza · even to render our planet sterile o4 uman life.
Because government is the tool we use to define, protect, and care for most most all of our commons, government could be said to be the most important of all our commons.
And because rhe vote is how we determine who runs our government and what policies are employed, the vote stands as the single most important part of the commons, above even government itself.
Today in the United States there is a concerted and well organized campaign to prevent some people from voting while making it more and more convenient for others. At the core of that effort are think tanks (American Legislative Exchange Council), media, publications, pundits, and politicians entirely owned or heavily influenced by a relatively small group of billionaires and corporations whose wealth and business models depend on despoiling andJor exploiting the commons for profit.
This group, operating loosely under the rubric of the Republican Party , has worked for decades to deceive people into thinking that poorly paying minimum jobs represent freedom , that lack of health care is liberty, that protection of the environmental commons is despi~ble "regulation", and that people working to encourage orhers to participate in our democracy by voting (like for example The League of Women Voters) are engaging in "voter fraud" and should be harassed or prosecuted out of existence.
Bill Arnold, Romney
