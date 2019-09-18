ROMNEY — If you can read well out loud, a West Virginia group wants you.
Monday night, to be precise.
Read Aloud West Virginia will hold orientation sessions at the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney, for its program to bring volunteers into classrooms to, obviously, read aloud.
The identical sessions are from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and again from 6 to 7:30 so would-be volunteers have a choice of times.
The nonprofit Read Aloud West Virginia is trying to change the state’s reading culture by recruiting volunteers to regularly read to students.
About 205 schools around the state are enrolled in the program.
The volunteers “are very reliable and they show up every week and they read to kids — just for fun — and they model that behavior and get the children excited about reading and about books,” Dawn Miller, operations manager for Read Aloud West Virginia, told MetroNews last month.
Volunteers are asked to commit to reading for a year, if possible.
“Kids seeing you do it — day in, day out, week in, week out — shows that it’s important and, more importantly, shows them that reading is enjoyable,” Miller said.
More information is available at www.readaloudwv.org.
