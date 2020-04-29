Gov. Jim Justice revealed his plan Monday titled “West Virginia Strong—The Comeback,” a step-by-step guide to opening various businesses in the state, helping get The Mountain State back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order for the 6-week opening process to begin, the statewide cumulative percent of positive test results must remain below 3 percent from Monday until today.
Several elements of this plan to remember are that this does not require business to open. It only provides them the option. The Week 1 phase of reopenings will begin on Thursday, and from there each phase for Weeks 2-6 will begin on Monday of each subsequent week, while case numbers will continue to be monitored during the entire process.
Week 1
• Hospitals and elective medical procedures
• Outpatient healthcare (working with boards and associations to develop appropriate criteria)
• Primary care
• Dentistry
• Physical therapy/occupational therapy
• Psychological/mental health
• Testing of daycare staff
Week 2
• Small businesses with less than 10 employees
• Professional services (by appointment only, and waiting in vehicle instead of inside)
• Hair and nail salons, barbershops
• Dog grooming
• Outdoor dining restaurants
• Churches and funerals with limited gathering size (every other pew, social distancing, face coverings)
Weeks 3-6
(These will be announced at least 1 week prior to reopening)
• Office/government buildings
• Specialty retail stores
• Parks and restrooms at parks
• Gyms, fitness centers, recreational centers
• Dine-in restaurants
• Hotels
• Casinos
• Spas/massage parlors
• Remaining small businesses
As of right now, there are several areas that do not have a timeline for reopening and are not associated with this plan: nursing home visitation, entertainment venues (movie theatres, sporting events, concerts) or gatherings larger than 25 people.
“If we’ve got to stop, or slow, or back up, then that’s what we’re going to do. You’ve done good work so far, West Virginia, and now we’re going to have to move forward,” Justice said. “We cannot sit still forever because too many bad things will happen.”
The reopening of the state is subject to slowing, stopping or reversal if there is an increase in COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, significant community-based outbreaks or if the cumulative percent of positive test results surges above 3 percent.
Throughout the following weeks, residents should continue to practice avoiding close contact with others, wearing masks when going out in public, following the stay-at-home order until it’s officially lifted, follow all county Health Department regulations and telework when possible. The plan will be adjusted as necessary while testing data is being tracked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.