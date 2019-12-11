The Western Potomac Economic Partnership have agreed to include the executive director of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg as a member of the organization.
West-PEP is a partnership and nonprofit organization that brings together the 4 Eastern Panhandle economic development authorities and the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council to provide shared marketing and economic development initiatives.
West-PEP was created in April 2009 by then Gov. Joe Manchin in an official order to organize economic development efforts and share resources on a regional basis.
The addition of Nic Diehl, executive director of the EWVRA, is the first expansion of the group since its inception. He joins the directors of the Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Jefferson County development authorities and the director of the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council.
The group meets on a monthly basis and provides an opportunity for those entities to discuss strategies and partner on initiatives that help reach into the metro areas and promote the region as a great place to do business. Since its inception, the membership has attended business organization events and conventions in Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia.
They have combined their resources for target advertising on the D.C. metro transit and other business media outlets, which garnered interest from prospective businesses. They have conducted site selector tours and produced marketing videos that have been significant tools in site selector prospect visits.
Eileen Johnson, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority, feels the effort has been invaluable.
“West-PEP’s collaboration and regional approach to market Eastern West Virginia by sharing resources, information, and strategy advances the unique jurisdictional interests of each participating economic development entity while collectively enhancing its vision, mission and competitive advantage,” she said. “Adding the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport to the West-Pep alliance will provide depth and new opportunity to develop marketing materials and strategic relationships to attract new business development to the region.”
Diehl is pleased with the inclusion of his organization into the Partnership.
“We are excited to be part of this dynamic marketing and business development team,” he said. “MRB is a great asset to the Eastern Panhandle with a large economic impact. We want to do our part to support and grow our regional economy.”
Another partner Daryl Cowles, director of the Morgan County Economic Development Authority, expressed his support of the expansion.
“West-Pep is an outstanding collaborative partnership across the four eastern counties which benefits economic development. Adding the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport to our team-approach is a perfect fit,” Cowles said. “Morgan County EDA has had a long-standing working relationship with Nic, and we are excited to have him join the West-PEP organization."
As director of the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council, Clark serves as West-PEP’s manager.
“When we learned of the new strategies initiated by the airport authority, it all clicked that they should have a seat on our board,” Clark said. “The air field, the Air National Guard, and the property in its vicinity are important assets and we predict good things in the future. Each of the authorities sees the airport as theirs and touts the benefits of having it in the region.”
Clark noted the work of the partnership goes relatively unnoticed. Regular participants include authority staff members, federal congressional liaisons, workforce reps, and other area resource people.
“Our members and guests attest that the Western Potomac Economic Partnership helps make the region stronger in its economic development efforts. We hear it all the time from other areas that the effort in the Eastern Panhandle appears more organized in our approach,” he said. “When we joined together, it was important we didn’t create another bureaucracy, so the regional council has provided the administration for the group, and everyone agrees that it’s vital to sharing information and resources for continues success.”
“Our counties seldom compete against each other for prospects. I have witnessed the positives that strengthening relationships for one goal can do. Obviously, West-PEP can’t take credit for the economic success within the region. The work of this group is just one small part of it. I am excited about the future initiatives via our nonprofit designation and working as a team,” Clark added.
For more information about the Western Potomac Economic Partnership and its members, see their website www.westpep.com and the active Facebook page.
