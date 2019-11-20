Bids are being solicited to build the new John Blue Bridge.
The Division of Highways has notified qualified contractors and will accept bids until 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
After that, construction should begin next summer, said Lee Thorne, the engineer who runs DOH’s District 5, which includes Hampshire County.
“It just depends on when they approve the bids in Charleston,” he said Tuesday morning.
The project, first announced in 2015, was delayed once when the initial environmental impact study unearthed significant historical artifacts. But DOH altered the route of the new bridge on Route 28 between Romney and Springfield to avoid the archeological site.
Originally billed as a $6 million project, the price tag has more than doubled.
“With engineering costs, right-of-way and construction — and we could still have change orders — we’re looking in the neighborhood of $14 million, $15 million or so,” Thorne said.
Construction, Thorne said, could take 2 years.
DOH spent the summer acquiring right-of-way for the bridge and approaches. Thorne said in the spring that some utilities will need to be relocated before construction begins.
The bridge will be built beside the truss structure it will replace over the South Branch.
The current John Blue Bridge built in 1936 rated poor — 4 on a scale of 0 to 9 — in a 2013 evaluation of all West Virginia bridges.
It requires painting and more maintenance than modern bridges, Thorne said. A weight limit is imposed because of its age and condition.
The new bridge will be built upstream, or just to the west, of the old bridge. It will look a lot like the span built across the South Branch on U.S. 50 west of Romney in 2010.
The current bridge will be used during construction of its next-door replacement, and then torn down.
The westward shift will improve access onto Route 28 from Camp Cliffside Road, which parallels the river on the north, and Long Road, on the south.
