A week after complaining to Mineral County Schools about midfield prayers, the Freedom From Religion Foundation has complained to Hampshire County.
The Wisconsin-based nonprofit that advocates for separation of church and state wrote its 3rd letter to Superintendent Jeff Pancione in 15 months.
“We appreciate your July response informing us you would address with staff the issue of prayer led by staff or outsiders at school-sponsored activities,” wrote attorney Brendan Johnson. “Unfortunately, it appears that some staff remain unaware of the Constitution's restrictions.”
Johnson included screen shots of tweets from the James Wood football scrimmage and Spring Mills and Keyser football games that all showed players gathered at midfield in prayer, apparently led by Dale Meyers, the Covenant Baptist pastor who doubles as the Trojan football squad’s character coach.
“I write to request an immediate cessation of all coach participation in prayer with students,” Johnson said, “as well as any invitation of outside religious leaders to lead Hampshire County Schools athletic teams in prayer.”
Johnson cited extensive case law in outlining why public school coaches cannot lead their teams in prayer or even seek out a spiritual leader for the team, or agree to have a volunteer team chaplain.
“Public schools may not advance or promote religion,” he summed up.
Johnson’s letter conveyed the same arguments he made to Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft a week ago about the prayer circle of Hampshire Trojans and Frankfort Falcons at the end of their game in Short Gap on Oct. 25. Much of Johnson’s language was the same in both letters.
Johnson attributed his foundation’s concern in both instances to “a concerned parent.”
The foundation first complained to Hampshire County in August 2018 about prayers that open each board of education meeting and a back-to-school event organized by 2 preachers that the school promoted online.
Then the foundation was back in June complaining about prayers during graduation events.
Pancione said Tuesday morning he had not had a chance to read the latest letter because he had been in Charleston Monday making a presentation to the School Building Authority.
