Aug. 19: David Bryon Dubs, 49, of Springfield was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.
Aug. 24: Charles Richard Mahoney Jr., 42, of Romney was arrested and charged with Felony Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and Felony Conspiracy.
Aug. 26: Jessica Aaron Mahoney, 34, of Romney was arrested and charged with Felony Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and Felony Conspiracy.
Aug. 26: Clifton William Barnes, Sr., 69, of Romney was arrested and charged with 2nd Offense DUI.
Aug. 26: Mathew Aaron Cuppett, 37, of Oakland, Md., was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Valid Prescription on an outstanding Mineral County warrant.
Aug. 26: Jessica Janine Peacemaker, 25, of Martinsburg was arrested and charged with Violation of Probation.
Aug. 19-26
