Warm the Children – the charity that has never spent a dime on anything other than warm clothes for children – is taking applications for the 26th year.
Organizers are more determined than ever to provide as many as 600 children winter coats, hats, gloves, socks and other items that amount to at least 1 full outfit.
If enough money is on hand, the children could each receive pajamas or long underwear.
“It warms my heart to see the joy on the children’s faces that come in to try on their new coats and outfits for winter,” said Patty Anderson, who has volunteered with Warm the Children for nearly a decade.
The need keeps growing – from just over 200 10 years ago to 474 children clothed last year, although that’s down from the 600-plus of some recent years.
“We’re working hard to get the applications out to the people who need them,” Anderson said.
Applications are available at all the schools and some will go home in backpacks for children in that weekend meal program. Churches and food pantries have applications too.
“I know there are lots of needy children that we’re not reaching,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to change that.”
Warm the Children has a couple of little siblings as part of its giving family.
Warm Up to Reading, which began a few years ago, provides books to recipients. Anderson said anyone who wants to donate well-respected books for children from pre-k to 10th grade would be appreciated.
And for the 2nd year, gently used clothing will be available to fill in gaps in the official program.
Anderson said the used clothing will be given to other siblings (over 16) in eligible families or to children with needs that aren’t eligible, such as when a grandparent is caring for a child, but doesn’t have official custody.
Eastern West Virginia Community Action is taking applications. A 2-step system determines eligibility of participants based on financial need.
The initial application can be picked up at Eastern W.Va. Community Action, 500 E. Main St., Suite D, in Romney or at Anderson’s Corner, or clipped out of the Hampshire Review. Those applications are reviewed and Patricia Meese at Eastern W.Va. Community Action will provide 2nd-phase applications to finish the eligibility screening.
All of the money donated by the community goes directly toward buying clothing items. Warm the Children workers are all volunteers and none of the money raised goes to administrative or overhead costs. Every penny is spent on clothing and given back to the community.
“We need to thank The Bank of Romney once again for providing us a building,” Anderson said. The bank pays the utilities and insurance on the facility.
Volunteers shop for deals all year long. Clothing is purchased and stored throughout the year to help ensure volunteers can pick up new items when they’re on sale to help maximize funds and better utilize the donations they receive.
“We hope to raise $30,000 this year, which will give us approximately $50 per child,” Anderson said.
For more information on the program, call Anderson at 304-822-5358 or 304-671-2369. To submit applications, call Meese at 304-822-5584 or visit Eastern West Virginia Community Action.
