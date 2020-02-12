ROMNEY — A Public Service Commission hearing on Hampshire County’s complaint over Frontier’s phone service to its 911 center has been canceled.
The PSC notice, posted just a day before the hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday in Romney, said the cancellation was cancelled to allow the parties to reach an agreement.
They were supposed to file an update with the PSC by Tuesday, but it was not available at press time.
“We’re still working on a deal to try to get it resolved to where Frontier is building in the redundancy we’re looking to have,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said Friday.
Sions filed a complaint with the PSC in late 2018 after 911 service was cut off to landlines when the only fiber optic cable into the center was severed.
Since then, 911 service has been hampered more than a half dozen times, usually repaired within hours.
An outage last May had Sions calling the situation unacceptable.
“It’s been too many,” Sions said of the number of outages.
Sions said the PSC is still “very much involved” in the service complaint. Last Thursday’s called-off hearing was for 3 commissioners to hear evidence in the case.
Frontier is already under PSC scrutiny as reports point toward the firm filing for bankruptcy protection, perhaps as early as next month.
