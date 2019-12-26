ROMNEY — There is nothing like a natural Christmas tree to light up the holiday spirit, and now for all those Douglas Firs, Blue Spruces or any other variety, there is life after Christmas.
Make good use of your tree after Christmas by supplying a habitat for game fish throughout Hampshire County and the West Virginia waters.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be collecting old Christmas trees after the holidays again this year. DNR fish biologists will use old Christmas trees to provide fish habitat in lakes and small impoundments. Christmas trees are tied to weights and submerged in lakes where fish cover is scarce. This type of cover provides fish with hiding places and works as fish attractants for anglers to target.
Christmas trees may be dropped off at the District 2 DNR office at 1 Depot Street in Romney. Please drop them off to the right of the entrance at the office, and remove tinsel and other synthetic decorations before dropping them off.
If you have any questions or want additional information, feel free to contact District Fish Biologist Brandon Keplinger at 822-3551.
