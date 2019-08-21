Last week’s Hampshire Review poll drew a large vote and generated a lively discussion on our Facebook page. Here are some of the comments. To read all of them, check out our Facebook page.
Eric Whitacre: You lower the standards and expectations for your kids and they find themselves surrounded by other kids with lower standards then poor decisions are made because of a lack of a moral compass. Everyone has the opportunity to say “no,” but if you don’t care because you think no one else cares, poor decisions are made.
A higher standard will breed things like respect for those in authority and respect for yourself. … Stay focused, stay involved, pay attention and raise the bar.
Leana Timbrook: The biggest “drug problem” in Hampshire County is the lack of love and family support… We need to face the reality that our county is not meeting the basic needs of young families.
Brenda K. Ratliff: Why move from here where punishment is worse and cops and judges are harder. Keep it in this small town where there is nothing for the young kids but to pick up the bad habits from druggies.
Kristy Bittinger: We keep telling people “stop doing drugs.” OK, but what are we doing to help?
David Stanley: We need to start dealing with the dealers because the runners are just paying fines and getting out.
Danielle Honaker Miller: It’s difficult to pinpoint an exact issue that is “the biggest problem;” the question itself is broad enough to raise a mountain of controversy. I am a Peer Recovery Coach. I was addicted to heroin and used any drug I could. It consumed my life. I have been in the process of restoration since 2007 by the grace of my God and a determination to never go back. o
