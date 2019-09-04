Apple lovers, it’s a bumper crop this year in Hampshire County.
“It’s the best one I’ve ever had,” said Ken Ruggles of Levels, who has been in the business for 48 years.
His 30 varieties of apples are coming in ahead of schedule, bigger than normal and in great quantities.
The story’s the same with all the county’s big growers.
“I’m pleased with the crop I’ve got,” said Garry Shanholtz, whose orchards line Jersey Mountain Road.
He had a good peach crop too, as has Spring Valley Farm and Orchards.
Mother Nature is the big factor. Temperatures weren’t too hot for too long and precipitation levels have returned to normal after 2018’s record rainfall.
“We’re never going to get an ideal situation in this part of the world,” Ruggles suggested. “I’m accustomed to a lot of drought, but the last 4 years have been wet – last year was too wet. This year we had rain at the right time.”
A couple of new varieties are on the local market this year.
Spring Valley said in the spring it will be producing the EverCrisp, an apple that is a cross between the HoneyCrisp and Fuji. It was introduced nationally just 2 years ago.
Shanholtz is introducing the Blondee, an early yellow apple that’s been around for 2 decades. It’s a crunchy eating apple with a smooth skin that’s bruise resistant.
The area’s most popular apple, the golden delicious, should be arriving by this weekend, Shanholtz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.