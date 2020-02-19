Frontier and Hampshire County have reached an agreement to double down on service to the 911 Center.
By the end of July, Frontier will have second lines to the center on Jersey Mountain Road installed coming from the Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge telephone exchanges.
“It’s a lot more reliable this way,” said Chief Deputy Nathan Sions of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. He oversees the 911 Center and initially filed a complaint with the Public Service Commission against Frontier last May over repeated outages.
In the agreement filed this month with the PSC, Frontier pledges to bring secondary lines into the 911 call center to provide the redundancy needed to keep coverage going if the line goes out.
Although the public agreement doesn’t specify a timeline, Sions said Phase 1, the secondary line with Romney, is to be completed by June 15. Phases 2 and 3 — Augusta and Capon Bridge — will be in place by July 31.
The deal calls for Frontier to provide monthly status updates that are closed to the public.
In return for its promises, Hampshire County agreed to drop the complaint “without prejudice,” meaning the action can be reintroduced if Frontier doesn’t live up to its end.
The situation at the 911 Center became obvious in late 2018 when a traffic accident knocked out the fiber-optic line and prevented landlines from calling the emergency number.
After that issue was resolved, calls from various exchanges – usually 822, 492 and 856 – would be disrupted for a couple of hours at a time, seemingly randomly.
Sions complained to the PSC last May, beginning a back-and-forth that led to the new agreement. A hearing in Romney on Feb. 6 was cancelled abruptly when Hampshire County and Frontier told the PSC that they were close to a deal.
Sions said Tuesday morning that he is satisfied with the agreement.
“Our focus was being able to call 911,” he said. “That’s what we had to stick to. That’s what our complaint was about and what we had to remain focused on.”
