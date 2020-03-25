The County Commission recommends the members of the public contact a specific office by phone for guidance to access functions of the office and to make arrangements for services while avoiding contact at the highest level possible.

Phone numbers for each office are:

County Assessor: 304-822-3326

Circuit Clerk: 304-822-5022

County Clerk: 304-822-5112

Sheriff: 304-822-3894

Treasurer: 304-822-4720

Prosecutor: 304-822-3567

Compliance (Planning): 304-822-7018

Parks and Recreation: 302-822-7300

Judicial Center (Bailiff): 304-822-5161

Health Department: 304-496-9640

911 Center, non-emergency: 304-822-6000

