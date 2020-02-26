Hello citizens,
I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself, Brian “Tad” Malcolm.
I have been a lifelong Hampshire County resident. I live in Springfield with my wife Stephanie and young son Zachary, we also have an adult son Cody in Augusta.
I own and operate a poultry farm contracted with Pilgrim’s and raise crops and a few cattle. I am co-owner of T&S Market in Springfield and I have had the privilege to work for the citizens of Hampshire County as the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director since August of 2013.
I look forward to meeting many new people and making new friends over the next few months and hope to gain your support in my quest to serve you as your County Commissioner.
Thanks for your help!
Tad Malcolm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.