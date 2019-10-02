SUNRISE SUMMIT — School officials say a threat of violence that might occur during Friday’s Homecoming pep rally at Hampshire High School has been dealt with.
In calls that began going out to parents at 6 tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 2), Superintendent Jeff Pancione said the administration of HHS was made aware of the rumor of a threat on Monday.
“School officials and law enforcement were contacted and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of all,” he said.
Sheriff John Alkire said his office is working proactively with the board of education.
“We are taking some preventative measures on Friday,” Alkire said.
All Homecoming activities are proceeding as scheduled, Pancione said.
“We look forward to a safe and enjoyable homecoming week,” he said.
The sheriff said this would be good “for the kids to see us there.”
Pancione called the incident a “great example” of why students and staff should immediately notify school officials when they hear or see anything that they consider suspicious or threatening.
