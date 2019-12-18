Experts paint need for more childcare options here
CAPON BRIDGE — With 1,396 children aged 5 or under and only 27 jobs in childcare, Hampshire County residents are living in a “childcare desert,” Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson told a group gathered at the River House in Capon Bridge last Thursday to discuss the need for action on childcare.
Scheduled speakers included Johnson, organizer Amy Jo Hutchinson from the statewide “Our Children, Our Future” campaign, hospital administrator Mary Sas and local resident Shawn Ashton, who introduced a 4-person team trying to get something started in Capon Bridge.
Almost half of our children are spending at least 20 hours a week in some sort of non-parental care, Johnson said, not counting children in the school system. Most may be in family-based settings, which vary widely in their attention to the needs of the child.
School Superintendent Jeff Pancione noted that almost 1,000 of the county’s 5,500 families are headed by a single mother.
Hutchinson had kicked off the meeting with “Change the First Five Years, and You Change Everything,” a video available on YouTube, illustrating how attention given to developmental needs early on determines what children can achieve later.
The huge achievement gap visible in the video is already there when Hampshire County children begin school, Johnson reported. The impact on the child affects everyone, crippling efforts to improve the county’s economy.
Our children eventually become our workforce, and 65 percent of current workers have a high school education or less — not attractive to employers seeking to relocate.
Quality daycare is needed that is affordable for county residents, many of whom hold jobs paying $10 an hour or less — in a state where the MIT “living wage” calculator gives $10.84 an hour as the minimum needed for a single adult with no children.
Sas described how inadequate childcare impacts both employees and employers. She was working on a thesis on employee benefits when she moved here 5 years ago, and found childcare coming up over and over again in her surveys.
Sas noted childcare can cost more than college, and Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner reported one of her employees pays $1700 a month for 2 children in daycare in Winchester — almost the entire monthly salary of someone making $10 an hour.
The Capon Bible Fellowship planned a daycare center in the old town elementary school 7 years ago — and were “stopped in their tracks” by state requirements, Barbara Whitacre said.
“You can go to Virginia and claim religious exemption and have no regulations at all,” she pointed out, but West Virginia does not allow this.
Because the building had not been used for education for over 3 years, they had to meet new requirements not just for things like expensive playground mats, but also for wider corridors and “high end” degree requirements for staff.
Hutchinson noted that despite the educational requirements, the highest-paid childcare worker she has met in the state makes $9.75 an hour — and other requirements including having 6 months’ operating expenses in the bank make it difficult to start a center.
“I can think of a thousand reasons why we should change the rules, and not a single reason why we shouldn’t,” she said.
When school board vice president Ed Morgan charged that “the root of the problem is the legislature,” Delegate Daryl Cowles replied that it is not the legislature that sets the standards.
After “citizen-legislators” pass a law, it goes to the appropriate state agency to set standards — in this case the Department of Health and Human Resources, Cowles said, adding: “The situation here is very different from Charleston, and the daycare centers in Charleston influence the standards.”
Cowles suggested that faith-based groups might be the best local option for establishing a daycare center, since if a religious group considers it part of its mission, it does not require that the center show a profit.
Possibilities in the Capon Bridge area include Augusta’s Hope Christian Church, which was said to be considering a childcare center and Christian academy, and the Amazing Grace Baptist Church, closed (except for the food pantry) but currently being revived by former pastor Vernon Bray and his wife Becky, who were active in the daycare center the church once offered.
In summing up her own presentation, Johnson claimed “the development authority and county commission are vested in this, though I don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” with meeting organizer Tim Reese urging everyone to move forward as the meeting ended.
