Gov. Jim Justice announced today:
- That small businesses should allow workers to work from home
- Confirmed 8 staff members and 20 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Morgantown nursing home
- Compared to New York, West Virginia looks like a safe haven
- If you come from a COVID-19 hotspot (like New York or DC) to West Virginia, you should stay self-quarantined for a time period of 14 days
