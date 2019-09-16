BURLINGTON — A Springfield man died and his wife was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV Sunday afternoon on U.S. 50 near Patterson Creek Road.
Troy Lee Imes, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:24 p.m. crash.
Yvonne J. Imes, 49, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown by Conemaugh MedStar helicopter, West Virginia State Police said.
Police said the crash occurred when the Imes’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Lois Ann Reed, 61, of Mount Storm. Also in the SUV was James Edward Reed, 62, also of Mount Storm.
The Reeds declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Burlington, Fountain and New Creek fire and ambulance squads responded to the accident as did the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the Mineral County medical examiner.
(1) comment
Condolences go out to the family and a speedy recovery to the others involved
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.