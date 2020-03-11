Did anyone else enjoy running around in shorts and a long-sleeved shirt over the weekend? I know I was having a great time with the sunny Spring weather that embraced Hampshire County, especially on Sunday.
Being the new guy in the county, I know that I have a lot to learn about life here. But, so far, the weather and the people have been fantastic.
See, I grew up a few hours north of here in central Pennsylvania. So, I am used to the bitter cold, the summer heat, snow with the occasional blizzard, rain and remnants of hurricanes, and so much more that comes with the climate in this part of the country.
I have been in Romney for a week-and-a-half; the day I moved into my apartment it was a balmy 28 degrees. Honestly, it felt like it was about 5 degrees. I promise I did not bring the cold with me, but that first night I felt like I had never left the last place I lived as the temperature dipped down to about 10 degrees.
But, man oh man, has the weather been superb. I am definitely a fan of warm weather — arthritis will do that to you — and this past week has been absolutely fabulous.
A BIG DEAL ON NEW TECHNOLOGY
For the past few months, I have been receiving daily emails from my cell phone provider to upgrade my phone.
Of course like sharks circling blood in the water, my phone provider was trying to encourage me to upgrade my phone to the “newer technology.” No, I didn’t have a flip phone, but I had a smartphone that didn’t quite have all the newer bells and whistles. It was functional, and, more importantly, it was paid for.
So I was reveling in the fact that my monthly bill was dropping in price, just a tad. I do have three devices, one of which is with Mom back in the mountains of central Pennsylvania.
As I was out running some errands, I decided to check my email. What waited inside was an offer I could not refuse. They gave me trade-in value and dropped the price on a newer model phone to the point where it will only cost me the price of a large pizza every month.
I couldn’t pass it up. All I need now is a suitable case that will protect my new technological toy from the elements.
Now if I can just get a local truck dealer to do the same.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher of the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson. Email him at brent@hampshirereview.com.
