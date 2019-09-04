As I wake in this beautiful morning of cool, fresh air filled with bird song and a feeling that all is right with the world, I sip from my cup of hot dark tea and struggle to keep this joyous feeling.
And yes, looking at the use of commas and sentence structure, is it the air or myself that is filled with bird song? This morning it is both.
And yet … I wonder.
While the Amazon jungles burn, politicians play games with the very air that we breathe (20 percent of which is created in the “lungs of our planet,” the Amazon.) Apparently, yet more clearing is going on in order to grow soybeans for China who will no longer buy ours. (See last month’s Op-Ed on locavorism.)
And we continue to cutdown trees in the rest of the world’s remaining forests, affecting that other 80 percent of our air. And for what?
We continue to buy items packaged in plastic, then throw the plastic into landfills (of which of course there are an infinite number), secure in the knowledge that our plastic isn’t going into the ocean.
Our plastic isn’t being fed to baby albatrosses, filling the stomachs of whales and indeed of course not ending up in the very salt with which we liberally flavor our food.
I was recently horrified to read (in Notes From the Shore), that at some point ships became too big apparently for the old-style ballast of bricks and stone and started sucking up millions of gallons of water from whatever port they were in and carrying it around the world where it is dumped in to foreign waters.
In only one example, in the Black Sea, the jellyfish from the Atlantic coast, caused the anchovy population to be mostly destroyed. This not only affects the local economy, but it upsets the food chain of the area and thus that of the whole natural world.
Think of the story of the butterfly in the Amazon jungle who flaps its wings and affects … oh, whoops, their habitat is being destroyed. When there are no more butterflies to wing their way, then, what will become of us?
And how can we continue to spray poisons on our precious earth when all around us we can read about the dangers. We are told that these poisons are safe, not bad like DDT proved to be.
And of course, we were told that it was safe, too. And then it was found to be everywhere on the planet and in all living things.
A couple of years ago, Madrid (not alone in this problem) passed a traffic ban (cars with odd and even plates driving every other day), because of the high pollution index. This was a temporary measure, instituted until the air became “better.”
I wonder what would happen if all cities did this on a permanent basis? Perhaps this would also solve problems such as the (unconfirmed) Beijing traffic jam in 2010 that I read about that was 62 miles long and lasted 12 days.
What does that even mean? Did people live in their cars or walk home at night and return in the morning? How did they get to work?
There are other stories such as this to be found and one hopes that they aren’t true but fears that they are and how or when or will it ever stop?
I realize that it can perhaps be difficult, living in this place and time, to believe that there is such destruction of our world going on, here and elsewhere. The information is out there, in the news, everywhere we look.
We can find out and we can believe the “what if,” the possibility that it is all true, that what we have done in the last 200 years may destroy the life that we hope for our next generations, our grandchildren.
It would be wonderful to have a crystal ball and see in to the future and discover that the children of today have figured out how to clean up the mess that we have made.
Or we can just stop making the mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.