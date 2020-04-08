“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
― Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
I can’t help but think of this quote by Charles Dickens as we, the employees, volunteers, patients and families of Hospice of the Panhandle – and all those who live in our wonderful four-county service area - grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the worst of times, but also the best of times. I have watched staff members step up to the challenge of taking care of our patients and families during this frightening moment in health care history – no matter what – as they always do. They gladly go into homes, manage symptoms, offer advice, and now, more than ever, allay fears.
I have watched our volunteers come to the rescue and provide hand-made masks for our staff to use in patient homes. They have sewed the masks lovingly – and quickly.
It is the age of foolishness (do we really have to hoard toilet paper?), but it also the age of wisdom. Wisdom, as our grief counselors continue to meet with bereaved members of our community who are unable to grieve their losses in the ways we all normally grieve.
It is the winter of despair, as we hear families express fear – fear that their loved one, already ill, will catch this virus. They are fearful about continuing to care for their loved one as they always have – some of them for such a long time.
But it is also the spring of hope, as family members spend even more time together, precious time, where they learn a story about how Grandpa met Grandma, how their wedding day was a spring day that looked just like this one – sunny, with puffy clouds – 60 years ago in late March.
It is the epoch of belief, as I read inspirational quotes each morning that our two Hospice chaplains send to our staff each day.
I am confident that these troubling times of COVID-19 will pass, that we will reach beyond the season of darkness, and come boldly into the light. I am confident that our staff and volunteers will continue to serve our patients and families with the same compassion and care that we did 40 years ago when our organization began.
And I am supremely confident that our community will continue to believe in us, to have faith in us, to support us as we once again enter the season of light.
This is my thank you to all of you – our staff, our volunteers, our community.
Margaret Cogswell is the CEO of Hospice of the Panhandle. She has worked for the agency for more than 30 years. Hospice is a not-for-profit agency that has cared for patients and families with life-limiting illnesses in Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire and Jefferson counties since 1980. Next month, Hospice of the Panhandle celebrates 40 years of service to the community. For more information on how hospice helps residents of the four-county area live more fully, call (304) 264-0406, or visit on-line at www.hospiceotp.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.