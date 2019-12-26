Michael Miller was one of the many folks in Hampshire County who made the most out of their 2019 buck season, harvesting a buck that he called “a monster” on private land in the county.
Miller had been hunting all morning on Friday, Nov. 29, and he said that he hadn’t really seen anything worthwhile. It was a “peaceful” morning, with some small game here and there, but nothing really to write home about.
He took an hour-long lunch break, not knowing that while Black Friday shopping was ramping up elsewhere, his afternoon in the woods would see him bringing down his biggest buck yet.
At around 4 p.m., Miller said that the buck came into sight, and he shot it from about 50 yards away.
“It was an easy shot,” Miller remembered.
The buck was a 10-pointer, and Miller said that it weighed about 160 pounds. “It had a decent body, but a bigger rack,” explained Miller. He said that one of his friends calculated a Boone and Crockett score for his kill, and it had a rough score of 135 inches, taking into account the spread and the measure of the tines.
Miller also added that he harvested the whitetail on “private property”, keeping the exact location of the kill close to his chest.
Although buck kills were down 17% in West Virginia this season, Miller secured his impressive kill seemingly without much trouble at all.
“He made it too easy,” said Miller.
Miller is a facility technician who hails from Winchester originally, but he says he has lived in West Virginia since the 80s.
In his 2019 buck season, Miller said he also harvested a doe, but his 10-point Black Friday prize was definitely the highlight. Out of the 1,239 bucks that were harvested in Hampshire County this season, Miller’s is arguably one of the biggest.
“That’s the biggest buck I’ve ever killed in my life,” recalled Miller with a laugh. “It was a monster.”
